Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 28th

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance
NYSE:BCX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,119. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91.
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
