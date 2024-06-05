Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 28th

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BCX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,119. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.