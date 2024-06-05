BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYNGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0442 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

MYN traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 40,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,476. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

