BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0442 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
MYN traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 40,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,476. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27.
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.