BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MIY)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Performance

MIY traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.29. 37,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,021. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.31. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

