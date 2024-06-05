BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Up 0.5 %
MVT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 71,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,769. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
