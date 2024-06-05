BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MHN traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 43,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,581. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $10.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

