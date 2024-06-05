BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MHN traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 43,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,581. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $10.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
