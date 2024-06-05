BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MUJ stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $11.34. 133,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,290. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

