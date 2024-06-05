BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (MUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MUI stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,933. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

