Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BTT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.58. 60,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,162. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.82. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $21.64.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

