BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (MUA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MUA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.05. 155,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,578. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

