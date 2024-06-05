BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (MUA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE MUA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.05. 155,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,578. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $11.43.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
