BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BIT)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BIT remained flat at $14.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 130,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,529. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $15.98.
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
