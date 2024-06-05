BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BIT)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIT remained flat at $14.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 130,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,529. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.