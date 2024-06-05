BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BIT)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BIT remained flat at $14.80 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 118,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,471. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $15.98.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile
