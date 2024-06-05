BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BTA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.14. 50,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,059. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $10.62.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

