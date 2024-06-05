BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance
BKT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 110,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,221. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. BlackRock Income Trust has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $12.64.
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
