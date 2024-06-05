BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. 66,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,304. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

