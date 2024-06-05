BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FRA)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE FRA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.09. 106,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,724. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

