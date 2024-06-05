BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FRA)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE FRA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.09. 106,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,724. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile
