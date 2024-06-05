BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Price Performance

NYSE:EGF remained flat at $9.35 on Wednesday. 9,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,690. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $10.18.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.