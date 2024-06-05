BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Price Performance
NYSE:EGF remained flat at $9.35 on Wednesday. 9,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,690. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $10.18.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.