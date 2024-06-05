BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Up 1.1 %
BOE traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $10.53. 30,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,411. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $10.63.
About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.