BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

BOE traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $10.53. 30,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,411. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

