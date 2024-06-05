BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGR remained flat at $12.92 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 45,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,523. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $13.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

