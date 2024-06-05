BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BHK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 86,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,032. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

