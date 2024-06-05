BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BHK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 86,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,032. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
