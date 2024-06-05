Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMN traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.42. 5,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,007. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $25.27.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

