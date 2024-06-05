Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) COO Christopher Scott Buchanan Sells 20,000 Shares

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 20,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 311,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 12,875 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $23,561.25.

On Monday, April 29th, Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 50,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $87,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 14,512 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $35,989.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTM traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.96. 66,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,783. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21.

Bitcoin Depot ( NASDAQ:BTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.41 million for the quarter. Bitcoin Depot had a negative return on equity of 483.86% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Bitcoin Depot Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $902,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,105,000. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in Bitcoin Depot by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 602,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

