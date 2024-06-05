Big Lots (BIG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 6th. Analysts expect Big Lots to post earnings of ($4.20) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 90.53% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Big Lots to post $-11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Big Lots Price Performance
Big Lots stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
Big Lots Company Profile
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.
