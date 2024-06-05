Beta Finance (BETA) One Day Volume Tops $2.21 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Beta Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0688 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $11.01 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance, founded by Allen Lee, is a DeFi protocol on the Ethereum Mainnet, focusing on isolated collateral models to support borrowing, lending, and short selling of crypto assets. Its design helps protect investments from interrelated risks and provides a platform for users to manage their crypto assets efficiently. The protocol incorporates a comprehensive risk management framework to maintain the integrity of individual asset positions within its ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

