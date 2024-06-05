Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,579 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 287,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,017,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 196,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the period.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ILF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.09. 2,508,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,595. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $29.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

