Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 3,778 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after buying an additional 2,324,846 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $250,488,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,796,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 691,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,398,000 after acquiring an additional 603,175 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.03. 2,197,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,605. The company has a market cap of $114.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.08. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.