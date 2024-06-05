Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,414 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 423,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 43,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.40. 8,261,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,634,979. The company has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $61.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.66.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

