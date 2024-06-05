Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.03. 9,813,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,467,646. The firm has a market cap of $116.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.17.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on C shares. HSBC raised their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.66.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.