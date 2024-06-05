Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 233.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.49. 889,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,958. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.26 and a 52-week high of $211.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.58. The company has a market cap of $102.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.27.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 1,505 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total value of $306,523.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,879.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 1,505 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total value of $306,523.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,879.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,129 shares of company stock worth $3,116,648 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

