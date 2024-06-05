Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OXY traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $59.90. 6,904,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,044,743. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.44. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Truist Financial downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.94.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

