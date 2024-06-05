Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,468,000 after acquiring an additional 55,351 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 645,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.37. 2,997,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $105.75 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.92.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $198.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.87.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

