Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 101.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $347,565,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 77.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after acquiring an additional 517,683 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,611,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,572,000 after acquiring an additional 476,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Moderna by 4,863.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 426,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,091,000 after purchasing an additional 418,269 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.34. 3,044,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,258,435. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.60. The company has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $170.47.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.02.

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $53,883.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $2,901,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,961,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,636,949.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $53,883.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $917,896.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,789 shares of company stock worth $23,868,305 over the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

