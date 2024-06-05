Bell Asset Management Ltd Takes $6.80 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bell Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,929 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,383 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 81,315 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,422,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $262.62. 4,591,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,278. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $189.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.76.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.