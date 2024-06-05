Bell Asset Management Ltd Sells 35,448 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Bell Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,448 shares during the quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 282.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after acquiring an additional 86,162 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,859,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.02. The company had a trading volume of 818,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,884. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.20. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $169.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total transaction of $5,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MASI. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.57.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

