Bell Asset Management Ltd Sells 2,913 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bell Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,077,000 after acquiring an additional 63,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pool by 56.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 313,190 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Pool by 1.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 777,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $276,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pool by 22.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,885,000 after purchasing an additional 114,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 10.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 606,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,038,000 after purchasing an additional 59,757 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on POOL. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.80.

Pool Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of POOL stock traded down $7.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $354.09. 251,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,910. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $308.45 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $375.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.53.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Pool’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

