Bell Asset Management Ltd Sells 1,658 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bell Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International makes up 1.5% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $9,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,510,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total value of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,510,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $9.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1,408.49. The company had a trading volume of 119,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,639. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,341.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,249.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,535.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.09 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,256.25.

View Our Latest Report on MTD

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.