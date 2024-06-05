Bell Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bell Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $7,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $161.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.18. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

