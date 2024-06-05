Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.