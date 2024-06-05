Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $206,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,391,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 315.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,012,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,711 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,592 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,727,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,754 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,822,000 after buying an additional 1,077,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $357,576.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,256.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $357,576.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,048,256.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,217,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,703. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRM traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.16. 1,039,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,872. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.14. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.74 and a twelve month high of $83.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 393.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRM. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

