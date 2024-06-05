BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Stock Price Down 1.3%

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6 – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €22.05 ($23.97) and last traded at €22.30 ($24.24). Approximately 25,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.60 ($24.57).

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of €27.26. The firm has a market cap of $777.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.56.

About BayWa Aktiengesellschaft

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in Germany and internationally. The company's Renewable Energies segment is involved in the planning, managing, and construction of wind farms and solar parks; production of power; and sale of photovoltaic systems and components.

