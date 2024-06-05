Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Bank of the James Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. Bank of the James Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BOTJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

