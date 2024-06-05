Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.26.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
BAC stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.96. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $40.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $310.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
