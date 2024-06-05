Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.26.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 25.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.0% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 60,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 463,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after buying an additional 86,905 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.6% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 15,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 418.7% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 44,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 35,596 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.96. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $40.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $310.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

