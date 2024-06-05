Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) CEO Sarah Boyce Sells 28,000 Shares

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $767,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,248.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sarah Boyce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $715,120.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $633,640.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Sarah Boyce sold 84,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $1,796,760.00.

Avidity Biosciences stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.94. The stock had a trading volume of 570,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,328. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 2,103.78%. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. Analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 73.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,014,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,612,000 after buying an additional 47,305 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 51,839 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 166,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 124,633 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 4.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,114,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,910,000 after buying an additional 491,567 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

