Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 3.4% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.35.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $4.13 on Wednesday, hitting $302.65. 656,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,341. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $344.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.03 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

