Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,000 shares during the period. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. makes up 0.6% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.66% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYTE. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the third quarter worth about $12,982,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the third quarter worth about $1,734,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 175,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 20,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $5.31. 99,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $5.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

