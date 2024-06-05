Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,145 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of Automatic Data Processing worth $260,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,220. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.17. The firm has a market cap of $100.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

