Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Sold by Affinity Asset Advisors LLC

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442,058 shares during the quarter. Autolus Therapeutics accounts for about 1.8% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.89% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EWA LLC lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 25,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on AUTL shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Shares of AUTL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,085. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

