AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Down 0.7%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.16 and last traded at $18.23. 6,205,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 36,913,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

AT&T Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 31,572.3% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 35,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 35,361 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,988,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 368.9% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 50,091 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,791,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,867,000 after purchasing an additional 327,425 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

