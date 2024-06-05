ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading 5.8% Higher

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 841,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 914,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.
ATRenew Trading Up 6.6 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $545.58 million for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of ATRenew
About ATRenew
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
