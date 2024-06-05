ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading 5.8% Higher

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 841,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 914,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $545.58 million for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in ATRenew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,174,000. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

