Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of AAME opened at $1.79 on Monday. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 0.41.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned about 0.09% of Atlantic American as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

