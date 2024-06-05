Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlantic American Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of AAME opened at $1.79 on Monday. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 0.41.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter.
Atlantic American
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.
