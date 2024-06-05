ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $743.48

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $743.48 and last traded at $743.48, with a volume of 2188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $704.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $653.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $589.12.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $693.81 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that ASM International NV will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $2.5568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from ASM International’s previous dividend of $2.27. ASM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

